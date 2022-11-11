Stylish Star Allu Arjun Helps His Driver And Also Sponsored A Nursing Student In Kerala

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun is all known for his amazing screen presence. His last movie Pushpa broke many records and turned into a blockbuster. Now, he is busy with the sequel of this movie which is titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Till now, we know about the stylish star's cine career itself but, he also helps many poor people. Off late, he helped his driver by giving him Rs 15 lakhs for the construction of his house.

Allu Arjun's driver Mahipal is working for the stylish star for almost 10 years and thus, he helped his driver and showed off his kind nature. Mahipal is constructing his new house in Borbanda and thus after knowing about Arjun's help most of his fans are praising him!

Another incident of Arjun's kind nature is out… He recently sponsored the entire 4-year educational expenses of the nursing student in Kerala. He immediately lent his hand after knowing about the student's poor background and this incident came into lime light after the district collector shared it on Facebook.

Alappuzha collector wrote, "A daughter from Alappuzha came to me a few days ago. Despite scoring 92% in intermediate, she was unable to continue her education after her father passed away last year due to Covid. When we needed a sponsor, we approached Allu Arjun. He readily sponsored the entire 4-year education including hostel fee".

Neither Allu Arjun nor his PR team publicised it… The news came out with the post of collector on Facebook!