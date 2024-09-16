‘Subrahmanyaa’ glimpse promises spectacular fantasy adventure

The much-awaited fantasy-adventure film Subrahmanyaa has created a huge buzz after the recent launch of its first glimpse, aptly titled "Subrahmanyaa Glimpse - The First Adventure." P. Ravishankar directs this film under the banner of SG Movie Creations, produced by the producer duo Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala. Advay stars in this film as his debut under the lead category.

The preview was screened at an elite award ceremony held in Dubai. Several celebrities from the Indian film industry attended this. It has gained immense appreciation for its great visuals and brilliant VFX work. The teaser features an electrifying sequence where Advay jumps into a well of poisonous snakes, retrieves an ancient book, and comes out as the slithering creatures follow him. Of course, the giant ape-like warriors added a sense of mystery, with much more to be expected from the plot of the movie.

The VFX work on the film is taken care of by creative producer and supervisor Nikhil Koduru, with more than 60 artists working in several cities. Especially the teaser shot of the final version of Lord Sri Ram seems to be the most engaging. P. Ravishankar's eye in the direction with the lens getting a visually tempting feel from Vignesh Raj and emotionally enticing background score from Ravi Basrur as well had elevated the film as a cinematic one.

Subrahmanyaa promises to be a visual spectacle. The grand Pan-India release is scheduled in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It will spell its magic on Premium Large Format and IMAX theatres.







