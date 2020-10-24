Sudeep Hails Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Big Decision To Direct Kanna Moochi

Kollywood actress Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar has ventured into directing a woman oriented movie by name 'Kanna muchchi' which will be bankrolled by Thenaandal films which had produced the Vijay starrer 'Mersal'.

Sandalwood actor Sudeep greeted the actress on this occasion and sent his best wishes. Sudeep and Varalaxmi have been good friends ever since they worked together and there several occasions when he had expressed his support to the actress in all her ventures.

Varalaxmi who is the daughter of actor Sharath Kumar has worked in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil movies. Now, the actor has donned the director's cap to helm a movie. Fans are thrilled about the first look poster of this movie released by her on October 18.

Sudeep who wished her on the occasion said: "I am awestruck with your decision and really the step you have taken is wonderful. Taking the desired step with self discovery is a good decision. Poster looks super. All the best friend," thus tweeted Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep.

Many South Indian actors including famous actors like Trisha, Khushbu, Radhika Sharath Kumar, Lakshmi Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Andrea, Taapsee ponnu, have encouraged this venture by sharing the first look poster from the movie.



Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar who had entered the kannada film industry with the Sudeep movie Maanikya is currently very busy in South Indian industry. Incidentally, Manikya was a remake of the Telugu hit Mirchi starring Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas.

The actor who didn't find much success as a leading lady in movies created a buzz by taking up different roles. She has even worked as a vamp opposite Tamil actors like Vijay, Dhanush, Vishal and others.

She had appeared in Vismaya along with Arjun Sarja. She was also seeb in 'Ranam' along with Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Chethan of 'Aadinagalu' fame. The movie which is helmed by V Samudra and Produced by R Srinivas is undergoing post production work.