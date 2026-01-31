Sudev Nair’s rising Telugu journey: From impact roles to growing stardom

Malayalam actor Sudev Nair is steadily carving a space for himself in Telugu cinema, drawing attention with roles that highlight his strong physicality, screen presence, and growing versatility. Once known primarily for his work in Malayalam films, Nair is now emerging as a familiar and compelling face in Tollywood, with filmmakers increasingly trusting him with weighty parts.

His breakthrough in Telugu cinema came with They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan. In the film, Nair played a crucial role that carried much of the narrative in the first half. Industry watchers observed that the storytelling leaned heavily on his ability to command the screen, and audience response suggested that he rose to the challenge, leaving a strong impression despite sharing space with a major star.

Nair further expanded his footprint with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, where he appeared opposite Chiranjeevi in director Anil Ravipudi’s commercial entertainer. The role demanded emotional complexity, requiring him to shift seamlessly between vulnerability and menace. Critics appreciated the ease with which he handled these tonal changes, underlining his comfort with both dramatic and physical performance demands.

A key factor setting Nair apart is his disciplined background in gymnastics and martial arts, which lends authenticity to the action-heavy sequences typical of Telugu mass films. His athletic build, striking hazel-green eyes, and chiseled features contribute to a screen charisma that aligns well with the industry’s star-driven aesthetics. Adding to this is his insistence on dubbing his own Telugu lines, reflecting a commitment to linguistic and performative authenticity.

Currently shooting for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash, Sudev Nair’s consistent presence in high-profile projects signals a career clearly on the rise in South Indian cinema.