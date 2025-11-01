Live
Sudigali Sudheer’s ‘GOAT’ wraps up shoot
The much-anticipated comedy entertainer GOAT, starring Sudigali Sudheer and Divya Bharathi, has successfully completed its shooting. The film, set against the vibrant backdrop of cricket, is produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar under the banners of Jaishnav Productions and Mahateja Creations — known for delivering engaging projects like Aamurram and Tenant.
Currently, GOAT has entered the final stages of post-production, gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon. The film promises a perfect mix of humor, emotion, and sports drama, highlighting Sudheer’s trademark comic timing and charm.
Producer Mogulla Chandrasekhar expressed his excitement about the project, stating that GOAT has shaped up wonderfully and will stand out as one of the finest films he has produced so far. He praised the team’s efforts and assured that audiences can expect an entertaining experience filled with laughter and energy.
The team plans to release the film’s teaser and songs shortly, followed by a series of promotional updates leading up to its release. With its fresh theme and lively performances, GOAT is expected to strike a chord with both comedy and cricket lovers alike.