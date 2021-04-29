Top
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale share wedding picture

Actress Sugandha Mishra and comedian Sanket Bhosale took to Instagram to share a picture of their wedding

The wedding took place on April 26 in Jalandhar. In the wedding picture, Sanket can be seen putting a jaimala on Sugandha. The actress looks stunning in beige a pink lehenga, while Sanket wears a green shwerwani.

In the post, she teased him about how she will be making the rules from now on.

"Aur isee ke sath (and with this)... @drrrsanket 'Your Life, My Rules' #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale," she wrote in her caption, adding wink and heart emojis," she wrote.

Sanket shared the same picture and wrote: "Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey (and with this, there are now three names)! 'Sugandha Mishra Bhosale' #Suket #wedding #weddinggoals #Married #life #love #PowerCouple #Sugandha #drsanketbhosale."

Their friends posted congratulatory messages for the couple.

Actress Gauahar Khan wrote: "yay congratulations god bless," while Neha Kakkar posted: "Awwwww.. Congratulations You two!!"

Sugandha and Sanket were part of "The Kapil Sharma Show".


