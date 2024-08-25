Suhas makes a bold move; acquires USA rights of ‘Janaka Aithe Ganaka’

Suhas, a versatile actor who has impressed Telugu audiences with his diverse roles, is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Janaka AitheGanaka. Directed by debutant Sandeep Reddy Bandla, a renowned writer known for his work on Salaar dialogues, the film has generated significant buzz.

In a move that surprised many, Suhas recently announced that he has acquired the U.S. theatrical rights for the film after viewing its final version. This decision underscores his confidence in the project, which promises to be a highly entertaining experience for audiences.

At a promotional event, Suhas expressed his excitement, saying, "The film is highly entertaining, and I play a middle-class man who carefully tracks everything, which will provide plenty of amusement for the audience." He also praised the director's excellent work and extended his gratitude to Dil Raju for his unwavering support.

The film is produced by Dilraju Productions, the same banner behind the historic hit Balagam. Known for their successful track record, producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, with Shirish presenting, aim to deliver a captivating blend of comedy and heartfelt emotions. Sai Sriram handles the cinematography, adding visual appeal to the film.

Janaka AitheGanaka is slated for a grand theatrical release on September 7th, and with Suhas taking charge of its U.S. distribution, the film is poised to reach a wide audience.