Suhas’ massiest look from ‘Mandaadi’ unveiled

Renowned banner RS Infotainment, led by Elred Kumar, has officially announced its 16th feature film, Mandaadi — an intense sports action drama that promises to blend raw emotion with powerful storytelling. Directed by Selfie fame MathimaranPugazhendhi, the film aims to deliver a bigger and more profound cinematic experience.

Marking another milestone in his career, Soori continues his transformation into serious, lead roles, taking center stage in Mandaadi. Joining him is Telugu actor Suhas, who makes a striking Tamil debut as a rugged antagonist. Mahima Nambiar plays the female lead, expanding the film’s pan-South appeal.

After the reveal of Soori’s first look, which received strong fan appreciation, the makers have now dropped Suhas’s first look. Seen in a lungi and a team jersey, Suhas sports grey hair and stands alongside his group, the "Tsunami Riders," on a windswept beach, radiating intensity. Another poster showcases both Soori and Suhasmaneuvering separate boats with fierce determination — hinting at a gripping face-off.

With a high-budget production and an emotionally rich narrative of survival and identity, Mandaadi is more than just a sports film. The ensemble cast also includes Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar in significant roles.

The film boasts an ace technical crew: G.V. Prakash Kumar composing the score, S.R. Kathir ISC on cinematography, Peter Hein for action choreography, and Pradeep E. Ragav handling editing. Production design by D.R.K. Kiran and VFX by R. HariharaSuthan further enhance its grand vision.