‘Sumathi Shatakam’ gets a grand launch

After making waves with Ala Ninnu Cheri and Mandira, Viision Movie Makers is back with its third venture, ‘Sumathi Shatakam’. Presented by Kommalapati Sridhar and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar, the film marks the directorial debut of M. M. Naidu.

Starring Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary and Sayli Chaudhari in lead roles, Sumathi Shatakam is set to be a youthful and engaging romantic entertainer. The project was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony on Ugadi, and the makers have announced that shooting will commence soon.

The film’s story is penned by Bandaru Naidu, with Subhash Anand composing the music. Halesh is handling the cinematography, while Suresh Vinnakota is in charge of editing.With a fresh cast and an exciting premise, Sumathi Shatakam is gearing up to be a promising addition to the romantic genre.