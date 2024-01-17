Sumaya Reddy's 'Dear Uma' Getting Ready For Release

It is not a common thing for a Telugu girl to appear as a heroine on screen, acting as a producer and providing the story. Multi-talented Sumaya Reddy is set to impress everyone as Dear Uma being made under the Suma Chitra Arts banner. It stars Sumaya Reddy and Diya movie fame Prithvi Amber as a lead pair. Sumaya Reddy is also the producer of this movie, Nagesh is the line producer and Nithin Reddy is the executive producer. Sai Rajesh Mahadev who provided the screenplay, and dialogues is directing this movie.

Here is an update about this movie. Meanwhile, the shooting of this movie has been completed. The post-production activities are nearing completion and is getting ready for release. It’s a feel-good love story with a good message. The film was mounted on an uncompromised manner with high technical standards. The makers say that after the release of the teaser, everyone will know the range of the film. They further said that love, family and action drama will impress the audience from all walks of life.











With Raj Thota as the cameraman and Radhan as the music director, the film stars Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Amani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles.



Cast: Sumaya Reddy, Prithvi Amber, Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Amani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, Rupa Lakshmi and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Sai Rajesh Mahadev

Banner: Suma Chitra Arts

Producer: Sumaya Reddy

Cinematographer: Raj Thota

Music: Radhan

Editor: Satya Giduthuri

PRO: Sai Satish