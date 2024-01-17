Live
- Congress finalises nominees for MLC bypolls
- Submit report to Centre on rice export, Tummala tells officials
- MoS Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 17 January, 2024
- Tammineni Veerabhadram health bulletin released, says condition stable
- Cybage announces new state-of-the-art development in Gachibowli
- DGP reviews traffic situation in Greater Hyderabad
- Paruveta Utsavam held in Tirumala
- 100 re-appointed retired officials under govt’s radar
- All charges against Naidu are baseless: Ananda Babu
Just In
Sumaya Reddy's 'Dear Uma' Getting Ready For Release
It is not a common thing for a Telugu girl to appear as a heroine on screen, acting as a producer and providing the story. Multi-talented Sumaya Reddy...
It is not a common thing for a Telugu girl to appear as a heroine on screen, acting as a producer and providing the story. Multi-talented Sumaya Reddy is set to impress everyone as Dear Uma being made under the Suma Chitra Arts banner. It stars Sumaya Reddy and Diya movie fame Prithvi Amber as a lead pair. Sumaya Reddy is also the producer of this movie, Nagesh is the line producer and Nithin Reddy is the executive producer. Sai Rajesh Mahadev who provided the screenplay, and dialogues is directing this movie.
Here is an update about this movie. Meanwhile, the shooting of this movie has been completed. The post-production activities are nearing completion and is getting ready for release. It’s a feel-good love story with a good message. The film was mounted on an uncompromised manner with high technical standards. The makers say that after the release of the teaser, everyone will know the range of the film. They further said that love, family and action drama will impress the audience from all walks of life.
With Raj Thota as the cameraman and Radhan as the music director, the film stars Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Amani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles.
Cast: Sumaya Reddy, Prithvi Amber, Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Amani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, Rupa Lakshmi and others.
Technical Crew:
Director: Sai Rajesh Mahadev
Banner: Suma Chitra Arts
Producer: Sumaya Reddy
Cinematographer: Raj Thota
Music: Radhan
Editor: Satya Giduthuri
PRO: Sai Satish