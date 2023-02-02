Sundeep Kishan Endorses 'Michael' as a Highly Hyped Film Worth Your Attention

Actor Sundeep Kishan stars in the highly anticipated film "Michael," directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi. The action-thriller has gained a lot of attention thanks to its impressive trailer, and Sundeep is confident that it will live up to the hype. He mentioned that he is free of pre-release tension and is proud of his contribution to the film. He also credited the producer and director for their support and belief in the project.

Sundeep expressed his gratitude to Vijay Sethupathi for his role in the film and the love and affection he showed during the making of the movie. He also highlighted the important roles played by other cast members, including Divyansha Kaushik, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Gautham Menon, and Anasuya.



"Michael" is set to release worldwide on February 3rd.

