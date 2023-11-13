Sundeep Kishan Played A Complicated Character In Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: Director VI Anand

Hero Sundeep Kishan and talented director VI Anand’s unique fantasy adventure Ooru Peru Bhairavakona produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner with Anil Sunkara proudly presenting it under AK Entertainments banner is in the last stage of post-production. Balaji Gutta is the co-producer of the film. Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar played the leading ladies in the movie which created a lot of interest among movie buffs with fascinating songs and gripping teaser.



On Diwali Eve, the makers came up with a making video. The clip shows some mind-blowing visuals from the movie in the initial portions. Then, the team is seen sharing their experiences.

Director VI Anand said Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a magical realism film. “This movie is a mix of magical fantasy elements in the real world. Most of the story happens at night. It was tough to shoot the movie in natural lighting. Sundeep Kishan played a complicated character as Basava Lingam. This character has different layers. The movie is about the war between love and hatred.”

Anil Sunkara lauded director VI Anand for his vision. “Anand’s narration is always powerful. The visuals in the movie are more powerful than the narration.”

Producer Razesh Danda said, “Bhairavakona village itself is the main highlight. Kaveri Thapar played an entertaining role. Sundeep-Varsha’s love and fantasy elements are the other highlights.”

Editor Chota K Prasad and cinematographer Raj Thota informed that the movie was shot only in moonlight and firelight. “The worlds of day and night are different. The movie has love, action, drama, etc. It’s 100% theatrical movie,” they said.

They will announce the film’s release date after the post-production works are done.