Sundeep Kishan shares happiness on meeting Thalapathy

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan is excited as his first pan-Indian movie "Michael" is gearing up for a grand release in theaters. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the action thriller has Divyasha Kaushik as the leading lady.

Sundeep Kishan met the Kollywood star actor Thalapathy Vijay. He shared the same through his social profiles. The young hero expressed his happiness for the star hero's kind words, love and support for "Michael." Sundeep shared a picture of him with Vijay and in no time it became viral online.

"Michael" is star-studded with Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Varun Sandesh, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Karan C Productions LLP produced this movie, which has the tunes provided by Sam CS.