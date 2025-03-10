Sundeep Kishan shares life lessons from SRK, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi

Mumbai: Actor Sundeep Kishan has talked about the biggest lessons he has learned from industry stalwarts such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Chiranjeevi. He added that each of them entered the industry as complete outsiders and rose to become some of the biggest stars.

Talking about his admiration for the icons and how they have shaped his perspective on stardom, Sundeep said: "Each of them entered the industry as complete outsiders and rose to become some of the biggest stars. They are the most unconventional superstars in their own right.”

He added: “Rajinikanth sir was the first brown-skinned superstar who made every dark-skinned boy believe that he, too, could become a star.”

Sundeep said that Shah Rukh Khan redefined the “lover boy image” on the silver screen.

“Shah Rukh sir, coming from outside the industry, redefined the lover boy image and became Bollywood’s most beloved actor. And Chiranjeevi sir put Telugu cinema on the global entertainment map."

Sundeepp said that one thing common among all three is their kindness.

“You’ll never see them being arrogant, throwing tantrums, or disrespecting a fan. They are always grounded, grateful, and extremely giving. I have been fortunate enough to meet all of them, and they made me feel special. That’s something I always try to inculcate in my own journey," he said.

The actor will soon be seen in Netflix’s first-ever Telugu series Super Subbu alongside Mithila Palkar.

Recently, Sundeep spoke about working with actor Rao Ramesh in his most recent film 'Mazaka'. He said that working with the gifted comedian “was both exciting and challenging.”

Talking about his experience working with Rao Ramesh, Sundeep shared, "Rao Ramesh is an incredible actor, and working with him in a comedy film was both exciting and challenging.”

“His spontaneity and on-the-spot improvisations kept everyone on their toes. Luckily, comedy is one of my strengths. So, I was able to keep up with his energy effortlessly. After a long time, I’ve done a full-fledged comedy film, and I’m confident the audience will thoroughly enjoy it!"