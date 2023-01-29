Sundeep Kishan's 'Micheal' is all set to entertain audience

Sundeep Kishan is all set to enthrall the audiences with his first PAN Indian film "Michael." The trailer was well received by the audience and it increased expectations. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is playing a very important role in this gangster drama which is directed by Ranjit Jeykodi.

A press meet was conducted today in Hyderabad ahead of the release. At the press interaction, Sundeep Kishan said that talented artists like Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Divyansha Kaushik, and Varun Sandesh have come together believing in the script. The actor thanked producers Bharat Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao for their support.

Sundeep Kishan said that generally, there will be a lot of changes by the time film's shoot comes to an end. He added that luckily everything fell into the right place for Michael. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan

C Productions LLP, the movie has Sam CS as music director. Michael will hit the screens on February 3.