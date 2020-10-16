Suni's next film titled Robin Hood

Bengaluru,: Sandalwood filmmaker Suni, popularly known as Simple Suni, and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, who are currently busy making Avatar Purusha, starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath in lead, are all set to team up for their second project. The duo will be collaborating for a commercial entertainer, which has been titled Robin Hood.



On the occasion of Suni's birthday on Wednesday, the director and producer confirmed their collaboration for the second project and have not revealed any details about the cast, including hero. However, the sources close to the director indicate that Simple Agi Ondh Love story director is in talks with a few newcomers.

Robin Hood is a legendary character who robbed the rich to help the poor and the Gandhinagar grapevine has it that the proposed project would follow the theme. According to the reports, this new project under Pushkar Films is expected to go on the floor in 2021.

Suni is currently in the last phase of the filming for Avatar Purusha. Shooting for the film which resumed on September 14 and the team claims that only 20 more days shooting is left. Avatar Purusha also features Srinagar Kitty in the important role of a black magician called Kumara, who hails from Odisha. The film also stars Sai Kumar, Sudharani and Bhavya.