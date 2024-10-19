Sunny Deol unveils first look of 'JATT' on his birthday

Mumbai: Sunny Deol, who has been on a roll ever since his ‘Gadar-2’ became a massive hit, shared the first look of his upcoming movie, ‘JATT,’ on his birthday. In the intense poster, Sunny Deol can be seen wielding a vintage fan, ready to unleash a powerful blow. The poster is captioned “Introducing a man with a national permit for massive action” The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Saiyami Kher.

The release date has not yet been announced but as per reports, it’s slated to release on Republic Day, 2025. Sunny Deol is also working on another film called ‘Lahore 1947’.

The film is being produced by Amir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta is playing the female lead in the movie. As per reports the Sunny Deol and team wrapped up a 70 day schedule of ‘Lahore 1947’ with some intense action sequences. Sunny Deol has earlier collaborated with Rajkumar Santoshi on multiple films like ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’. He won the Best Actor Award for ‘Ghayal’ and Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Damini’ Sunny Deol made his debut with Amrita Singh in ‘Betaab’. Later he went on to act in films like ‘Arjun’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Chaalbaaz’.

Sunny delivered some massive hits in the 90s like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Vishwatma’, ‘Damini’ and ‘Darr’. In ‘Darr’ Sunny Deol played the hero while Shah Rukh Khan played the negative lead. However, it was Shah Rukh who stole limelight from Sunny and ever since the two have not been on good terms. Sunny Deol also served as Lok Sabha MP from BJP. However he received backlash for not giving time for his constituency. He later announced to not pursue politics and did not contest election in 2024.



