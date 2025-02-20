Live
Just In
Sunny Deol’s ‘Jatt’ dubbing begins
Bollywood legend Sunny Deol and mass director Gopichand Malineni are gearing up for the release of their most awaited movie, 'Jatt'. Produced by dynamic producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory banners, the film is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.
The makers have recently started dubbing the film. The teaser of 'Jatt' has already impressed everyone and promises that the film is going to be an explosive action drama.
The film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sayami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.
'Jatt' has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, editing by Naveen Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. The action sequences, choreographed by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to keep the audience hooked.
Audiences are eagerly awaiting 'Jatt', which promises to be an adrenaline-rushing cinematic experience.