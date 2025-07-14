‘Superman’ Soars High with Record-Breaking Opening in India

One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Superman has taken flight at the Indian box office with a thunderous opening. Released on July 11, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film has captivated audiences across the country and the globe, delivering a stellar debut that cements its place as the Number One film at both the Indian and worldwide box office this weekend.

A Historic Opening for DC in India

Superman recorded a gigantic opening weekend, grossing an impressive ₹32 crores across 3,037 screens, including all IMAX screens, marking the biggest opening weekend ever for a DC film in India.

Celebrating the film’s massive success, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery, shared,“To see India embrace our hero with such phenomenal enthusiasm, making us the #1 movie and soaring to the 8th highest-grossing international market in the world, proves that hope truly is universal. Our heartfelt congratulations go to James Gunn, Peter Safran, and the entire creative team for delivering a Superman that not only embodies strength, kindness, and an unwavering spirit, but also joyfully brings our much-loved Krypto to the big screen. We are incredibly proud to see India at the very heart of this new dawn for DC storytelling.”

James Gunn’s Superman: A New Era for DC

Directed and written by James Gunn, Superman is the first feature film under the newly imagined DC Universe. Known for his signature blend of epic action, humor, and heart, Gunn’s take on the iconic hero is both refreshing and rooted in timeless values. This version of Superman is driven by compassion and a deep belief in the goodness of humankind; themes that have clearly struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Produced by DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn, the film is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

A Stellar Cast

The film features:

David Corenswet as Superman / Clark Kent

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Nicholas Hoult as the iconic villain Lex Luthor

Global Release and Indian Distribution

Superman was released worldwide in cinemas and IMAX®️ on July 11, 2025, and is distributed in India by Warner Bros. Pictures. With its record-breaking start, the film not only redefines Superman for a new generation but also reaffirms India’s ever-growing love for superhero cinema.

Stay tuned as Superman continues to soar at the global box office, ushering in a bold new chapter for DC fans everywhere.