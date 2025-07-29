Superstar Rajinikanth, King Nagarjuna, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ trailer to release on August 2

Superstar Rajinikanth's most awaited movie ‘Coolie’ is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is continuing his success with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Produced by the prestigious Sun Pictures banner, ‘Coolie’ features King Nagarjuna, who recently scored a blockbuster with ‘Kubera’, in a powerful role. Also, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be seen in another important role.

Today, the makers gave a big update. They announced that the much-awaited ‘Coolie’ trailer will be released on August 2. The trailer announcement poster, featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Upendra in powerful looks, has gone viral.

Asian Multiplexes Private Limited, a leading distribution company owned by D. Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, Sunil Narang, and Bharat Narang, has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of the movie ‘Coolie’ for a huge price.

Celebrities like Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Mahendran are also playing key roles in the film.

Asian Suresh Entertainments will be releasing the film grandly in the Telugu states.

The first look posters, teasers, and songs already released have created a huge craze for the movie. ‘Chikitu’ and Monica's song have become chartbuster hits.

Produced by Kalanidhi Maran, the film has a top technical team working on it—music by Anirudh, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.

The film is set to have a grand release worldwide on August 14, 2025.