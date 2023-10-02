Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'gears up for grand release by Sankranthi '24

Renowned production house Lyca Productions which is churning out different projects as well as big event films is coming with its latest crazy project 'Lal Salaam'. Aishwarya Rajinikanth is directing this film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Superstar Rajinikanth's charismatic presence in a crucial role as Mbai Don Moideen Bhai is the main highlight of this project. Rajinikanth playing a crucial role while Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Cricket Legend Kapil Dev will be seen in other key roles. Currently the film is undergoing it's post production works. Lyca Productions has announced that they will be releasing 'Lal Salaam' for Sankranthi 2024 in theatres.





Thalaivar who has recently scored Blockbuster with 'Jailer' is coming again with 'Lal Salaam' for Sankranthi to enthrall his fans and audience. After Jailer, buzz about this film has reached to next level among not only fans but also for movie lovers.



Lyca Productions representatives said, " It is always a proud moment for our banner whenever Rajinikanth garu associated with us. He instantly agreed, when we requested to act in a special role in 'Lal Salaam'. You will witness him in a powerful role. Post-production works are going on a brisk pace. The film will hit the screens globally for Sankranthi, 2024."

Cast:

Superstar Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Kapil Dev and others.

Crew:

Banner: Lyca Productions,

Presented By Subhaskaran,

Screenplay, Direction: Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Head Of Lyca Productions: G.M.K. Tamilkumaran,

Music Director: AR Rahman,

Cinematographer: Vishnu Rangasamy

Editor: B Pravin Baaskar

Art Director: Ramu Thangaraj

Stylist: Sathya NJ

Publicity Designer: Sivam C Kabilan

PRO (Telugu) : Naidu Surendra Kumar - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)