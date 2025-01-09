Supreme Court Grants Relief to Mohan Babu in Journalist Attack Case

Mohan Babu, who went to the Supreme Court over the attack on a journalist, got some relief. The court postponed the case for four weeks and ordered no action against him until the next hearing. The court also asked the respondents to file a reply within three weeks.

The bench raised key questions, asking if a journalist could be attacked just for entering someone's house. It also questioned whether Mohan Babu should be awarded compensation or sent to jail. The defendants were asked to clarify the matter in a counter affidavit, and a judgment will be delivered in the next hearing. Senior counsel Mukul Rohit represented Mohan Babu.

Mohan Babu said the incident happened during a fight with his son. He publicly apologized for the attack and said he was ready to pay compensation. He explained that he did not intentionally attack the journalist and that it happened in a fit of anger. He also claimed the journalists had trespassed into his house.

The journalist said Mohan Babu attacked him, leaving him hospitalized for five days. He underwent surgery and had to feed through a tube for a month. He claimed that the attack humiliated him and caused professional damage, leading to the loss of his career.