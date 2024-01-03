  • Menu
Surbhi Jyoti rings in 2024 at NASA Space Center

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is on an annual vacation to the US, shared pictures from her New Year celebrations from the NASA Space Center, Houston. The actress is best known for her role in 'Qubool Hai', 'Naagin 3', 'Ishqbaaaz', and others.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi, who enjoys a fan base of 10.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a string of photos from her American outing. In the photos, Surbhi is seen wearing a tee shirt, jacket, and flared pants.


She is happily posing inside the NASA Space Center. Another post shows Surbhi basking in the winter sun, donning a white sweater and blue denims. She captioned it as: "Happy new year everyone...Love and light #2024innyc".

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Qubool Hai 2.0', and 'Partners'.

