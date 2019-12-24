Surekha Sikri accepts award in wheelchair
New Delhi : Actress Surekha Sikri arrived on a wheelchair to accept her National Film Award on Monday here, and was welcomed with a loud cheer and standing ovation from the guests.
Surekha won Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of a nagging grandma in "Badhaai Ho".
The ceremony to give out the 66th National Film Awards was held here on Monday.
There was a standing ovation as Surekha arrived in a wheelchair on stage to receive the award.
The applause continued till she accepted the award and left the stage.
