Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva Struggles at Box Office Amidst Criticisms

Kanguva’s OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs 100 crore.

The film is expected to stream during Pongal in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish, and French.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva takes place across two timelines: 1070 and 2024.

It follows a tribal prince fighting to protect his people in 1070, whose journey is mysteriously connected to a bounty hunter's mission in 2024.

The lackluster performance of Kanguva has worked in favor of Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Amaran performed strongly at the box office, earning Rs 114.85 crore in its first week. By its third week, the film had made Rs 192.10 crore, surpassing expectations.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, and Natarajan Subramaniam. Kanguva released globally on November 14.



