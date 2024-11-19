  • Menu
Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva Struggles at Box Office Amidst Criticisms

The lackluster performance of Kanguva has worked in favor of Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Amaran performed strongly at the box office, earning Rs 114.85 crore in its first week. By its third week, the film had made Rs 192.10 crore, surpassing expectations.

Kanguva's OTT rights have been bought by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs 100 crore.

The film will stream around Pongal in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish, and French.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva spans two timelines: 1070 and 2024. It tells the story of a tribal prince protecting his people in 1070, with his journey linked to a bounty hunter's mission in 2024.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, and Natarajan Subramaniam. Kanguva released globally on November 14.


