Suriya and Trisha to Star Together After Two Decades in RJ Balaji’s Film

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are all set to reunite on screen for an exciting new project directed by RJ Balaji. This collaboration comes nearly two decades after their last filmtogether, ‘Aaru’ (2005), and has already created a buzz among fans.

The yet-to-be-titled project, referred to as ‘Suriya 45,’ will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The production house officially announced the film on October 14, creating anticipation for this unique pairing of a star actor and a celebrated director.

The film’s shooting schedule is expected to commence by the end of November or early December in Coimbatore. This timeline accommodates Trisha’s ongoing commitments, ensuring a smooth start to the project.

Adding to the excitement, the legendary AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for this film. With Rahman’s magic, fans can look forward to a powerful soundtrack

that complements the film’s narrative.

At the ‘Kanguva’ audio launch, director RJ Balaji revealed his deep admiration for Suriya, which dates back to his college days. He expressed his gratitude for Suriya’s faith in him and the script, even after turning down several other directors. This speaks volumes about the unique potential of the storyline.

With ‘Kanguva’ receiving mixed reviews, fans are eager to see what RJ Balaji brings to the table. Known for his unique storytelling, this collaboration is expected to showcase a fresh

perspective on Suriya’s acting prowess. Before ‘Suriya 45,’ Suriya will grace the big screen in a Tamil film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.