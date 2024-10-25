Suriya Moved to Tears During ‘Kanguva’ Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

At the pre-release event of ‘Kanguva’ in Hyderabad, actor Suriya became emotional while addressing his fans. He spoke about how special it felt to receive so much love after not having a theatrical release for more than two years. The overwhelming response to the re-release of ‘Surya S/O Krishnan’ earlier this year brought him to tears. Fans packed theatres to relive the moments from the beloved film, showing their continued admiration for the actor.

‘Kanguva,’ directed by Siruthai Siva, is set to hit theatres in multiple languages on November 14, 2024. Suriya has been working on this project for over two years, and it is considered one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film blends fantasy and action, with Suriya playing dual roles—‘Kanguva’ and Francis Theodore. The supporting cast includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Jagapathi Babu.

At the event, Suriya expressed his gratitude for the love and support of his fans. He recalled the joy of seeing ‘Surya S/O Krishnan’ being welcomed with enthusiasm by the audience, who recreated scenes and celebrated the re-release. This emotional connection made the actor feel closer to his fanbase, which he acknowledged with great appreciation.

Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, ‘Kanguva’ features a talented technical team, including cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy, editor Nishadh Yusuf, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. With its grand release just around the corner, the film is generating significant buzz. Fans are eager to see Suriya back on the big screen in a larger-than-life role, making ‘Kanguva’ a film to watch out for in 2024.