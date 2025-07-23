Live
Suriya unleashes divine fury in first look of ‘Karuppu’
The first look of Suriya’s much-awaited film Karuppu has taken fans by storm, showcasing the versatile actor in a raw, intense avatar unlike anything he’s done before. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film marks a bold departure from Balaji’s usual comedic fare, venturing into the realm of culturally rich, high-octane action drama.
In the striking poster, Suriya is seen walking through a vibrant folk procession, dressed in a traditional black lungi and shirt. A cigarette rests casually on his lips, while masked performers and pounding drums in the background lend a ritualistic and powerful atmosphere. The visual clearly establishes Karuppu as a film deeply rooted in Tamil folklore and divine symbolism.
Titled after the revered folk deity Karuppusamy, the film appears to channel themes of justice, vengeance, and divine protection, with Suriya possibly portraying a guardian-like figure guided by moral fury.
Adding to the excitement, Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan after nearly two decades, bringing back a beloved on-screen pair that fans have long been waiting for.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film is touted to be one of the banner’s most ambitious and expensive projects to date. It also boasts a solid technical crew, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the music, GK Vishnu handling cinematography, and Kalaivanan taking charge of the edit table.
With its arresting visuals and mythic undertones, Karuppu promises to be a gritty, unforgettable cinematic experience.