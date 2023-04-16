Suriya’s 42nd Movie Is Titled ‘Kanguva'

Kollywood's ace actor Suriya is in news from a long time as his 42nd movie is being made on a high-budget and deals with the warrior plot. Earlier the makers dropped the promo and showcased Suriya in warrior attire raising expectations. Off late, they unveiled the title motion poster and took them a notch higher. Being made in 10 languages and in 3D format, the movie is titled Kanguva and holds a Pan-Indian scale. The makers dropped the title motion poster on social media and created a buzz on both Twitter and Instagram pages…



Even Suriya also shared the title motion poster and unveiled a glimpse of his never-before-seen avatar… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title posters, Suriya also wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva https://youtu.be/jfehCfxCdQE @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @kegvraja @DishPatani @vetrivisuals @SupremeSundar_ @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations @saregamasouth".

The title motion poster is the continuation of the earlier released poster showcasing Suriya as a warrior riding a horse but his face is covered with a mask. The video begins with a dark night and makes us witness the intense appeals of a dog and an eagle. Thereafter Suriya is seen as a warrior and followed by his massive army. He is seen at the end of the cliff and thus, we need to wait and watch how will he manage to reach the other end… This movie will be released in both 3D and 2D formats and will hit the theatres in 10 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Going with the caption, 'A Man with Power of Fire & a saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero' it's enough to create hype on the movie! Bollywood's ace actress Disha Patani is the lead actress of this periodic war drama while rock star Devi Sri Prasad will tune the songs.

According to the sources, the movie will have an ensemble cast and the details will be out soon. Kanguva movie is being directed by Siruthai Siva and is being produced by Suriya and Gnanavelraja under the 2D Entertainments and Studio Green banners in association with the UV Creations banner. Along with the title poster, the makers also gave clarity on the release date stating that the movie will hit the theatres in the early months of 2024.