Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ unveils powerful song ‘Nayaka’
The much-anticipated period action film Kanguva, starring star hero Suriya, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 14, 2024.
The much-anticipated period action film Kanguva, starring star hero Suriya, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 14, 2024. Directed by Siva, the film features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, alongside Suriya. With production handled by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva is made on an impressive budget, promising a visual spectacle for fans. In a key update, Mythri Movie Distributors will release the film in the Nizam area.
The lyrical song "Nayaka" was unveiled, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the powerful song pays tribute to the tribal leader, portrayed by Suriya. The stirring lyrics, penned by Rakendu Mouli, are brought to life by a chorus of talented singers including Arvind Srinivas, Deepak Blue, and others.
Suriya's dynamic appearance in the song has already created a buzz, and the powerful visuals combined with the tribal tribute make it a key highlight of the film. The song promises to elevate the theatrical experience, setting the stage for a massive celebration among fans.