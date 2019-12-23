Trending :
Suriya's Next With Kollywood Director Vetrimaaran

Suriya
Kollywood director Vetrimaaran is enjoying the success of his film ‘Asuran’.

Kollywood director Vetrimaaran is enjoying the success of his film 'Asuran'. Known for his socio-economic stories, he succeeds himself making his storylines reach the audience in the best possible way. The recent hit gave rise to may gossips that he will work with Tollywood hero Venkatesh for his next. But, ruling out all these gossips, Kollywood producer S. Thanu announced that Vetrimaaran will work with Suriya for his next film.

The latest film will be Suriya 40th film. This ace actor is waiting for the release of his movie Soorarai Potru directed by Sudha Kongara. This movie is going to hit the screens on the Christmas weekend which is produced by Suriya himself along with Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment banners. This film is based on the life story of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath.

