Sushant Opens Up About His Character In Ravi Teja's Ravanasura

Tollywood's young actor Sushant rose to fame once again with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. He made his debut with Kalidasu in 2008 amid high expectations as he belongs to the Akkineni clan. Although initially, he had hits, slowly he faced flops. But with Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, he once again got enough attention. Now, he bagged prominent roles in mass maharaja Ravi Teja's Ravanasura and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar. Off late, he spoke to the media and opened up about his character in Ravanasura as the movie is all set to hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

He started off by saying, "My character in Ravanasura is Ram. As shown in the trailer, he is Ravanasura. But almost every character in the movie has grey shades. So, I can't tell right now who is good and who's bad. In fact, heroes don't exist is the tagline of the movie. We didn't want any spoilers before the release. Thus, we didn't include the suspense elements in the trailer. The treatment is very new."

He also added, "Ravanasura is my first full-fledged thriller. My character and Ravi Teja's characters will be completely new. I want to be versatile as an actor and try different roles. I felt the concept and twists unique."

Speaking about his characterisation, "My character will be there throughout the movie. I wanted to add a new dimension, after listening to the story. Ravi Teja too liked the changes made by Srikanth. I'm very happy with the way the movie came out."

Going with the earlier released Ravanasura trailer, it first showcased Ravi Teja as a criminal lawyer taking a toll on the rowdies. Then he is seen romancing three lead actresses Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah and Megha Akash. The track is all hilarious too. Then Sushant is seen in a villainous avatar while Ravi Teja is seen in some action sequences. But in the end, Ravi Teja accepts his crimes but justifies them by being a criminal lawyer who is good at law.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada.

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!