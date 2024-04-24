  • Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput's pic with Dhoni and baby daughter goes viral, fans get emotional

x
Highlights

Mumbai: A throwback monochrome photograph featuring late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on social media.

In the viral image, the late actor is seen cuddling star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s baby daughter Ziva. In the black and white image, Sushant can be seen smiling, while Dhoni happily looks at the two.

Social media users were left emotional on seeing the image.

On wrote: “Miss you”.

“Legends never die,” said another.

Another commented: “Sushant ek aisa naam hai jise log kbhi bhul nhi nhi pate.”

Still missing this guy,” wrote another.

It was in 2016, when Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Dhoni in the biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', which also stars Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.

Sushant Singh Rajput was then found dead in his Mumbai residence in June 2020.

