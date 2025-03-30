Live
Suspense thriller ‘Friday’ unveils new poster on Ugadi
The makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'Friday' marked the Ugadi celebrations by unveiling a captivating new poster. Promising an intriguing storyline with unexpected twists, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.
Directed by Eswar Babu Dhulipudi, 'Friday' stars DeeyarajPalakonda, Inaya Sultana, Rihana, Vikas Vasista, and Rohit Boddapati in key roles. The film is produced by Kesanakurti Srinivas under the Sri Ganesh Entertainments banner. With a unique screenplay execution, the film aims to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Speaking about the film, producer Kesanakurthi Srinivas shared, “We extend our Ugadi wishes to the audience on behalf of the 'Friday' team. This is a fresh and gripping suspense thriller. Director EswarBabuDhulipudi has crafted the film in a way that will captivate viewers from start to finish. The shoot has been completed, and we are now working on song recordings and post-production. We look forward to bringing 'Friday' to the big screen soon and hope for your support.”
With an exciting narrative and promising performances, 'Friday' is all set to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.