‘Sutravaakyam’ creates waves on OTT, crosses 100 million streaming minutes

The critically acclaimed Malayalam film “Sutravaakyam”, which won hearts for its thought-provoking and emotional storytelling, is now making its mark among Telugu audiences on OTT. Released last month on Amazon Prime Video, the film has been receiving a highly positive response since its digital premiere. Adding to its success, the film has now set a remarkable milestone by clocking 100 million streaming minutes, proving its strong connect with viewers across languages.

What makes Sutravaakyam stand out is its refreshing take on the police system. Rather than restricting police officers to their conventional image of solving crimes, the film explores their ability to inspire social change. It introduces the idea of policemen not only as law enforcers but also as mentors who dedicate their free time to educating children and shaping communities. This progressive and revolutionary thought, combined with a gripping screenplay, has struck a chord with audiences.

The film marks the directorial debut of Eugene Jose Chirammel, who has been praised for his bold and engaging narrative style. Notably, the film’s producer Srikanth Kandregula also takes on the powerful role of a police officer in the movie. His impactful performance, strong dialogue delivery, and commanding screen presence have surprised and impressed audiences alike.

Packed with unexpected twists and thrilling investigation episodes, Sutravaakyam never loses pace, keeping viewers engaged throughout. The police investigation sequences, in particular, have been lauded for their intensity and freshness. After receiving appreciation during its theatrical run, the film has successfully replicated its impact on OTT, creating a digital sensation with its record-breaking viewership.

With its inspiring message, compelling performances, and engaging narrative, Sutravaakyam is proving to be not just a movie but a movement that resonates strongly with today’s audiences.