SVCLLP announces their third collaboration with Sekhar Kammula

Renowned banner Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, led by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, has officially declared their third collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

This production house initially joined forces with Sekhar Kammula for the romantic blockbuster "Love Story." Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the film featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi triumphed at the box office, showcasing the fruitful outcome of their partnership.

Following the success of "Love Story," Sekhar Kammula once again teamed up with SVCC for an upcoming project tentatively titled "DNS," featuring powerhouse performers Dhanush and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Building on the success of their previous ventures, the collaboration has generated considerable excitement.

The announcement of this third collaboration has piqued the curiosity of fans and industry enthusiasts alike. While further details about the cast and crew are yet to be unveiled, the consistent partnership between Sekhar Kammula and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP hints at another promising cinematic endeavor.