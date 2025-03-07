Live
- Will consider market feedback before changing derivatives expiry: BSE CEO
- Empowering Women: Best Slogans to Share on International Women's Day 2025
- SE Asia sees decline in maternal mortality ratio, on track to achieve SDG target by 2030: WHO
- I never thought he left us: Shah Rukh on Gambhir's return to KKR in 2024
- Written in the Stars: How Astrology is Shaping Luxury Fashion
- DPIIT, Mercedes join hands to boost startups, innovators
- 'Committed to transforming J&K into economically vibrant region', CM Omar Abdullah presents budget
- Nikhita Gandhi drops new holi anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- Sreerama Chandra on the renewed success of ‘Haal-e-Dil’: Now people know I sang the song
- Burnout rates drop significantly at workplaces globally, finds report
Just In
Taapsee stuns in fierce monochrome photoshoot
Taapsee Pannu once again proves why she’s a force to be reckoned with in her latest black-and-white photoshoot
Taapsee Pannu once again proves why she’s a force to be reckoned with in her latest black-and-white photoshoot. Draped in a bold animal print fur jacket, the actress exudes power and elegance, effortlessly commanding attention. With retro waves framing her face and a daringly minimalistic approach to styling, she blends vintage charm with contemporary boldness. Sitting confidently on the floor, Taapsee redefines fearless fashion, proving that attitude is the ultimate accessory.
The monochrome magic enhances her raw, unfiltered energy, while the jacket drapes perfectly over her silhouette, making every frame a striking blend of grace and rebellion. Her styling is effortlessly daring, reminding everyone that confidence is the true mark of allure. Beyond the lens, Taapsee is ready to captivate audiences on the big screen.
She is gearing up for her upcoming film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, where she swaps the fur for punchlines in what promises to be an engaging performance. Whether she’s owning the floor or the silver screen, Taapsee Pannu continues to keep her fans enthralled. With her latest shoot making waves, anticipation for her next project only grows stronger. One thing is certain—wherever she goes, she leaves an impact, keeping fans floored in the best way possible.