Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms This Week

It is all known that July is going to be a blockbuster month as the most-awaited movies like The Warriorr, Shamshera, Karthikeya 2 and Om: The Battle Within are going to be released in the theatres. Even a few movies which already completed their theatrical release are ready to air on the OTT platforms. And there is no need to mention about the intriguing and interesting new shows and web series of the small screens.

So, we are here with the list of movies and shows that are ready to hit the big and small screens this week! Along with that we also included Disney+ Hotstar recently released July month calendar… Take a look!

Tollywood

Happy Birthday

Release Date: 8th July, 2022

Star Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, Vennela Kishore, Naresh Agastya, Satya and Rahul Ramakrishna

Genre: Crime comedy

Director: Ritesh Rana

The plot is all hilarious and is set in the fantasy world as the Union minister Rithwik Sodhi aka Vennela Kishore passes a new gun law which liberalizes the manufacturing and usage of fire arms in the country.

Bollywood

Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha

Release Date: 8th July, 2022

Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Rukhsar Rehman and Riddhi Sharma

Genre: Action Thriller

The official synopsis reads, "Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when little Nandini enters their lives and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived. In a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini goes missing. Finding their daughter is the only thing that matters to the new parents and Sameer will go to any length to protect his family. Join Sameer and Nargis in their 'Agni Pariksha' as they face unthinkable adversities that push them to their limits."

Let us also check the OTT releases of this week…

Amazon Prime

July 5

How To Train Your Dragon 2

July 7

• Gold

• Shirley

• Married at First Sight S15 (StackTV)

• Big Brother S24 (StackTV)

July 8

• Leona

• Warriors on the Field

Netflix

Available July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Available July 4

Leave No Trace

Available July 6

• Control Z: Season 3

• Girl in the Picture

• Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

• King of Stonks

• Uncle from Another World

Available July 7

• The Flash: Season 8

• Karma's World: Season 3

• VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

Available July 8

• Boo, Bitch

• Capitani: Season 2

• Dangerous Liaisons

• How To Build a Sex Room

• Incantation

• Jewel

• The Longest Night

• Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

• The Sea Beast

Available July 10

12 Strong

Here is the list of shows and movies releasing on Disney+ Hotstar… Take a look!

Disney+ Hotstar

July 1

• The Amazing Spider-Man

• Assembled: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Doctor Lawyer: Season 1, twice weekly

• Marvel Studios Legends: Episode 18–20 (Thor: Love and Thunder)

• Spider-Man

• Spider-Man 2

• Spider-Man 3

• Spider-Man: Homecoming

• Venom

July 2

• Formula E: Marrakesh Grand Prix

• The Princess

July 3

Formula 1: British Grand Prix

July 4

America the Beautiful: Season 1

July 5

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2, weekly

July 6

Ms. Marvel, weekly

July 7

• Fantastic: Season 1

• Koffee with Karan: Season 7, weekly

• Rain or Shine: Season 1

July 8

• Vikram

• The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

• July 10

• Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix

July 13

The Bob's Burgers Movie

July 14

• Everything's Trash: Season 1

• Untouchable: Season 1

July 15

• Candy: Season 1

• Shoorveer

• Zombies 3

July 21

• Hidden

• Parampara: Season 2

July 27

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3

• Light and Magic: Season 1

July 29

• Big Mouth: Season 1

• Good Luck Jerry

July TBA

• American Horror Story: Season 2

• City on a Hill: Season 3

• Santa Evita [Holy Evita]: Season 1

Across July

• 2022 Wimbledon, July 1–10

• 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup, July 1–17

• Aashiqana, Monday–Saturday

• MasterChef Australia: Season 14, Monday–Friday

So guys, enjoy watching these movies and shows in both theatres and OTT platforms!