Tamannaah balances glam with an edge

Tamannaah Bhatia is once again turning heads—this time not just for her on-screen roles, but for her striking off-screen style. Fresh off her intense role in Odela 2 and high-energy dance numbers in Bollywood, the actress is making waves with a bold new fashion statement.

In her latest photoshoot, Tamannaah sported an effortlessly cool look that fused glamour with street-chic appeal. She wore a shimmering sequined skirt reminiscent of a stage outfit, paired with a minimal black sports bra featuring a touch of green. The contrast between glitzy and athletic was unexpected—but it worked.

Adding structure to the outfit was a flowing, striped blazer casually draped over her shoulders, lending the ensemble a hint of drama without going overboard. The overall vibe was assertive and modern, with just the right amount of rebellion.

Her choice of accessories was subtle yet sharp. Chunky rings and a delicate diamond necklace offered just the right sparkle, complementing the outfit without overshadowing it. With flawless makeup and minimal fuss, Tamannaah allowed the outfit to take center stage.

This appearance cements her status as a fashion risk-taker unafraid to mix styles and break conventional rules. It’s clear that Tamannaah’s evolving fashion choices reflect her growing confidence and her refusal to play it safe. Whether on-screen or off, the actress continues to redefine what it means to be bold, stylish, and utterly in control.