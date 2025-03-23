Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Odela 2’gears up for a thrilling release on April 17

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to mesmerize audiences in an unseen avatar in the highly anticipated supernatural thriller, Odela 2. A sequel to Odela Railway Station, the film is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. With each update, excitement around the film is surging.

Tamannaah portrays a Naga Sadhu, a character shrouded in mystery and spiritual energy. The recently released teaser has elevated expectations, promising an intense cinematic experience. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 17, offering a gripping horror-thriller narrative.

The release poster features Tamannaah in traditional attire, adorned with ornaments, yet her intense expression and injury marks hint at the film’s dark themes. The Varanasi backdrop adds depth to the storyline. Hebah Patel and Vashishta N Simha play significant roles, while Sampath Nandi, known for his action-packed storytelling, supervises the project. Kantara fame AjaneeshLoknath has composed the music, with Soundararajan S handling cinematography and Rajeev Nair as the art director.

At the press meet, Tamannaah expressed her excitement for the project, calling it a unique and challenging experience. Sampath Nandi praised her dedication, stating that her role in Odela 2 is tailor-made for her. The team assured audiences of a thrilling theatrical experience, with a blend of gripping storytelling and stunning visuals.With a strong technical crew and an intriguing plot, Odela 2 is set to be one of the biggest horror-thrillers of the summer.