Just In
Tamannaah dazzles in a blue sequined gown
Tollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her timeless beauty and charm, recently turned heads with her latest photoshoot. The actress, who has been a prominent face in the industry for over two decades, dazzled in a blue sequined gown during a store launch event.
Tamannaah’s gown, featuring intricate embellishments, perfectly accentuated her curves, while her open hair and glossy makeup added a glamorous touch. She completed the look with pink lipstick that beautifully complemented her complexion, making her a true showstopper.
Sharing the pictures on social media, Tamannaah expressed her excitement about wearing couture by designer Rahul, saying, "It was a joy to experience your art firsthand at the store launch." In addition to her stunning appearance, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Odela 2, adding to the anticipation surrounding her projects.