Tamannaah joins Vijay Sethupathi in the latest promo of MasterChef Tamil

This internationally revered culinary show is slated to go on air from 7th of August 2021, every Saturday and Sunday.

The new MasterChef Tamil promo, which stars VS (Vijay Sethupathi) and Tamannaah Bhatia, exudes grandeur and evokes a fun, festive mood. Vijay Sethupathi makes a magnificent entrance fit for a king, dancing to the sound of hundreds of musicians and a throng of dancers.

Joining him in this promo is his Telugu counterpart Tamannaah Bhatia, who is set to host MasterChef Telugu. In the promo, Tamannaah can be seen wearing a sparkly, golden sequin gown, standing out exquisitely among the crowd. She then proceeds to ask Vijay Sethupathi a famous line from his movie "Are you okay baby?" to which he replies "Konjam Tension ah irukku baby" (I'm a little nervous baby). Tamannaah can then be seen reassuring him saying "Nee Kalakku Baby", asking him to "go and rock it!" as he prepares to host the show.

Since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for further updates on the show, and the wait is now over. This promo that features two beloved actors of Tamil cinema in stylish avatars is guaranteed to put a smile on everybody's face. MasterChef Tamil is set to premiere on August 7 in Sun TV, with one-hour episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday between.