Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for "Kabzaa" have been sold.

Lyca Productions Acquires Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights for Upcoming Film 'Kabzaa' Starring Upendra in the Lead Role.

Set to release on March 17 in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, 'Kabzaa' takes place in 1945 during the pre-independence era. The recently released trailer showcased glimpses of the gangster world, bloodshed, explosions, and action-packed scenes. Along with Upendra, the film features a star-studded cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Kichcha Sudeep, Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas. 'Kabzaa' is directed and produced by R Chandru under the Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner, with AJ Shetty as the cinematographer, Mahesh S Reddy as the editor, and Ravi Basrur as the music director.

