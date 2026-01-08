‘Tarasuki Ram’ lyrical song from ‘Draupathi 2’ unveiled

The makers of Draupathi 2 have released the lyrical song “Tarasuki Ram,” a composition that goes beyond being a conventional festive track and instead functions as a narrative device rooted in the film’s historical and ideological core. Designed around contrast, the song reflects parallel emotional worlds that underline the deeper conflicts driving the story.

Structured in two distinct stanzas, “Tarasuki Ram” moves seamlessly between spectacle and belief. The opening segment, “Tarasuki Tarasuki,” presents the sultanate clan in the midst of a grand celebration. Packed with pulsating rhythms, expansive choreography and visual scale, this portion portrays celebration as an expression of authority, dominance and collective power. The mood is energetic and outward-facing, marked by excess and momentum.

The second stanza, “Jai Rama Rama Rama Hare Ram,” marks a tonal shift. Set against the backdrop of prāṇa pratiṣṭhā celebrations, it features Richard Rishi’s character carrying the idol of Lord Rama along with members of his clan. While still celebratory, the emotion here is rooted in faith, unity and shared conviction. Celebration transforms into an act of devotion and resolve, standing in quiet contrast to the earlier display of power.

Choreographed by Thanika Tony, the song connects these contrasting emotional spaces through fluid movement, allowing both worlds to coexist within a single musical framework. Produced by Sola Shakkaravarthi under Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, Draupathi 2 is set in the 14th century, drawing from the era of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III and the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam.

Directed by Mohan G., the film stars Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan as Draupathi Devi, with music composed by Ghibran Vaibodha and cinematography by Philip R. Sundar. The release of “Tarasuki Ram” further reinforces the film’s emphasis on music as an integral part of storytelling.