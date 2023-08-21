Team ‘Eagle’ off to London for a crucial schedule

Hero Ravi Teja is busy with his continuous projects. His line-up looks quite solid. The Mass Maharaj’s fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of his next two movies, “Tiger Nageswara Rao” and “Eagle.” After grabbing everyone’s attention with the recently released teaser for “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” the actor has now moved on to the spy thriller, “Eagle.”

Ravi Teja took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen posing in the Business Class on a flight. “Off to London,” the star hero posted, also sharing an “Eagle” emoji. “Eagle” next crucial schedule will be held in London for the next couple of weeks and the unit will be filming several important scenes in this schedule.

Cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni is helming “Eagle.” Anupama Parameswaran is the leading lady, while Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Madhubala play key roles in this People Media Factory production.