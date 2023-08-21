Live
- Tomato prices cooling down with fresh arrival; retail prices in range of Rs 50-70 per kg now: Govt
- Fugitive ex-BDO from Odisha arrested in Delhi after 8 years
- Popular Shooter Game Valorant Brings ‘Team Deathmatch’ Mode For Gaming Enthusiasts In Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat continues to shine with 'Kennedy' at the International Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
- I am following what Kumaraswamy has said: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Team ‘Eagle’ off to London for a crucial schedule
- China cuts interest rates as economy struggles
- PM Narendra Modi to attend BRICS summit, MEA sidesteps speculations on meeting with Jinping
- 10-year-old girl run over by water tanker in Chennai; dies
- Ashish’s third movie gets a grand launch
After grabbing everyone's attention with the recently released teaser for "Tiger Nageswara Rao," the actor has now moved on to the spy thriller, "Eagle."
Hero Ravi Teja is busy with his continuous projects. His line-up looks quite solid. The Mass Maharaj’s fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of his next two movies, “Tiger Nageswara Rao” and “Eagle.” After grabbing everyone’s attention with the recently released teaser for “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” the actor has now moved on to the spy thriller, “Eagle.”
Ravi Teja took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen posing in the Business Class on a flight. “Off to London,” the star hero posted, also sharing an “Eagle” emoji. “Eagle” next crucial schedule will be held in London for the next couple of weeks and the unit will be filming several important scenes in this schedule.
Cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni is helming “Eagle.” Anupama Parameswaran is the leading lady, while Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Madhubala play key roles in this People Media Factory production.