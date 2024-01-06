Team ‘Lal Salaam’ unveils special poster on Kapil Dev’s b’day

Iconic actor Superstar Rajinikanth is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film "Lal Salaam," a unique blend of cricket and communism, with the talented Aishwarya Rajinikanth directing the project. Adding to the star power, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, renowned for leading the nation to its first World Cup victory, is also playing a significant role in the film.





To celebrate Kapil Dev's birthday, the film's team unveiled a special poster, capturing the essence of the movie. The poster features Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev walking together on a cricket pitch, radiating joy. Fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev. Interestingly, Kapil Dev has previously ventured into acting, making this collaboration even more intriguing.



The lead roles in "Lal Salaam" are portrayed by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Originally slated for a Sankranti season release, the film's premiere was postponed, and the new release date is yet to be announced. Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Nirosha play key roles in the movie, which is being produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The musical score for the film is composed by the maestro AR Rahman, adding another layer of anticipation for this exciting cinematic venture.