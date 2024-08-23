Teja Sajja b’day poster of ‘Mirai’sets sky high anticipation

Superhero Teja Sajja, riding high on the Pan India success of Hanu-Man, is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming film Mirai. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai promises to be a grand action-adventure spectacle. On the occasion of TejaSajja’s birthday, a new poster for the film was released, offering a glimpse into the movie's enthralling world.

The poster showcases Teja Sajja as a formidable Super Yodha, braving a perilous situation with intense resolve. Holding a blazing iron rod amidst falling debris and set against the backdrop of an ancient temple, the poster emphasizes the character’s audacious spirit and the film’s high-octane action sequences. This striking visual is expected to resonate with action movie enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

The new poster reflects the high production values of Mirai, with Karthik Gattamneni’s meticulous craftsmanship evident in the creation of the film’s world. The production is anticipated to deliver top-tier technical quality, thanks to the combined efforts of a talented team. Manchu Manoj will be seen in a prominent role in the film. Karthik Gattamneni also handles cinematography and screenplay, with Manibabu Karanam contributing to the dialogues, while Gowra Hari composes the music and Sri Nagendra Tangala serves as the art director.

Building on the buzz generated by the initial posters and character glimpses, this latest release has further heightened expectations for the film. Mirai is slated for a grand release in 8 languages on April 18, 2025, in both 2D and 3D formats, promising a summer blockbuster experience.