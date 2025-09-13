Teja Sajja thanks fans and industry at ‘Mirai’ blockbuster meet

After opening to strong collections at the box office, Mirai celebrated its success with a grand blockbuster meet in Hyderabad. Lead actor Teja Sajja expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences, media, and the entire team for making the film a resounding hit.

Teja began his speech by thanking moviegoers for their overwhelming love. “I am forever indebted to audiences. Mirai wouldn’t have been possible without Karthik and TG Vishwa Prasad Garu. When the project began, many questioned why I was working with Karthik, considering his previous film didn’t succeed. But TG Vishwa Prasad Garu stood by us with emotional support, which helped us deliver big,” he said.

The actor also highlighted the camaraderie he built with his director and producer. “It went beyond professional collaboration and turned into a personal bond. Manoj Garu’s presence elevated Mirai to the next level. I also thank Ritika for traveling with this project for two years. Music director Gowra Hari owned the film and gave it so much time and passion. Special thanks to Shriya Garu, Jagapathi Babu Garu, and all our artists,” he added.

Teja further acknowledged the unwavering support of industry stalwarts. “Rana Garu has stood by every one of my films. Hindi promotions of HanuMan and Mirai happened only because of him. Prabhas Garu, with his golden heart, always encourages young talent, and I’m grateful for his support. I also thank Karan Johar Garu, Mythri Sasi Garu, and all our distributors for their belief in this film.”

With Mirai turning into a blockbuster, Teja Sajja’s emotional speech reflected both his gratitude and the collective effort of the team that made the film a success.