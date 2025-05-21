Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ Begins Mumbai Caves Schedule

After his pan-India blockbuster 'Hanuman', superhero Teja Sajja is returning to the audience with another ambitious project, 'Mirai'. This action-adventure film is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Teja Sajja will be seen in a powerful role as a super warrior in this film.

Recently, a new schedule of the film began in the historical caves of Mumbai. Along with Teja Sajja, some of the lead actors are participating in this schedule. The work related to the film is progressing as planned, and the release is being prepared for August. The film will be released grandly in eight languages, in both 2D and 3D formats worldwide.

Teja Sajja has once again undergone a complete makeover for his role as a super warrior in 'Mirai'. Rocking star Manoj Manchu is playing the villain, and Ritika Nayak is playing the heroine.

The already released first-look posters and special glimpses of Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu have raised huge expectations for the film.

Karthik Ghattamaneni is directing, as well as handling cinematography and screenplay. Manibabu Karanam has written the dialogues. Gourahari is composing the music, and Sri Nagendra Thangala is the art director. Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer, Krithi Prasad is the creative producer, and Sujith Kumar Kolli is the executive producer.