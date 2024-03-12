Live
Just In
Tejasswi raises hotness bar in Mexico, sizzles in jaw-dropping backless dress
Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is on an adventurous holiday in Mexico, on Tuesday treated fans to her sizzling hot pictures from her visit to Puerto Vallarta.
Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is on an adventurous holiday in Mexico, on Tuesday treated fans to her sizzling hot pictures from her visit to Puerto Vallarta.
Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi, who enjoys 7.4 million followers, dropped a series of her alluring pictures, wearing a backless shimmery dress, with halter neck. She has kept her makeup minimal, and her tresses open.
The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner is posing on a boat against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean.
The post is captioned: "Album: recent", followed by a red heart emoji.
Tejasswi's beau Karan Kundrra dropped a mermaid and red heart emojis in the comment section.
The actress is known for her work in 'Naagin 6', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2', 'Karn Sangini', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', and 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'.