  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Tejasswi raises hotness bar in Mexico, sizzles in jaw-dropping backless dress

Tejasswi raises hotness bar in Mexico, sizzles in jaw-dropping backless dress
x
Highlights

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is on an adventurous holiday in Mexico, on Tuesday treated fans to her sizzling hot pictures from her visit to Puerto Vallarta.

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is on an adventurous holiday in Mexico, on Tuesday treated fans to her sizzling hot pictures from her visit to Puerto Vallarta.

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi, who enjoys 7.4 million followers, dropped a series of her alluring pictures, wearing a backless shimmery dress, with halter neck. She has kept her makeup minimal, and her tresses open.

The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner is posing on a boat against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean.

The post is captioned: "Album: recent", followed by a red heart emoji.

Tejasswi's beau Karan Kundrra dropped a mermaid and red heart emojis in the comment section.

The actress is known for her work in 'Naagin 6', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2', 'Karn Sangini', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', and 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X